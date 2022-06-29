Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

STEPHEN MCDOWELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions June 29, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Traffic stop

In the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Stephen McDowell, appellant, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and destruction of evidence. Mr. McDowell moved to suppress drugs obtained and statements made by him following a traffic stop, arguing that he did not consent to a search and, if he did, such consent was not voluntarily given.

Read the opinion

