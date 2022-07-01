Sinclair Broadcasting wins 28 regional Emmy Awards

Sinclair Broadcast Group television stations in Baltimore and Washington won 28 regional Emmy Awards at the 64th annual National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards.

Baltimore FOX affiliate WBFF-TV, channel 45 won 17 awards, more than any other Baltimore station, including Best Daytime Newscast. Washington’s WJLA-TV, channel 7, an ABC affiliate, won 11 awards for the Hunt Valley-based broadcaster, including Best News Special for its coverage of 9/11 Twenty Years Later, Best Breaking News for its coverage on Jan. 6 from the Capitol and Best Weather Talent in chief meteorologist Bill Kelly.

WBFF’s Project Baltimore is an investigative unit dedicated to the mission of saving Baltimore city and county schools, supporting local students and their parents and holding school officials accountable, received six of the station’s honors, including Best Investigative Reporting and Best Investigative Reporter, Chris Papst.

Since its creation in 2017, Project Baltimore’s work has been recognized with multiple honors, including four National Headliner Awards, the SPJ Sigma Delta Chi Award, a National Press Photographers Association First Place award and three IRE Awards. Additionally, Project Baltimore has won 27 Regional Emmy Awards, four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and six Associated Press Awards.

The awards ceremony honored outstanding achievement in the television industry in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

