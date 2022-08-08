Hood College nursing program ranked by DMV

Hood College’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program has been named No. 12 in the Washington metropolitan area and No. 9 in the state of Maryland by the Nursing Schools Almanac (NSA) in their 2022 yearly report.

Hood recently announced an extended partnership with Frederick Health, which will establish dedicated space for the college’s department of nursing. The Hood nursing program has grown from 23 students during its inaugural semester in 2014 to having 149 nursing majors as of spring 2022, a growth of more than 500% over eight years. By the beginning of the fall 2022 semester, Hood expects to add 60 additional students to the program.

The NSA conducts a detailed assessment of nearly 3,000 nursing schools nationwide each year to determine top programs around the country. Institutions are ranked by academic prestige (50 percent), program breadth and depth (20%), and student success on nursing licensure examinations such as the NCLEX-RN (30%).

All registered nurses in the United States must pass the NCLEX-RN before they may commence practice. Hood’s NCLEX-RN pass rate and subsequent ranking were generated based on pass rates since the program graduated its first class in 2018.