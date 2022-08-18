Bradley Smith | True Title

True Title Inc., a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services adds a keynote professional to the company’s workforce as Bradley Smith has joined the company as a marketing rep/settlement officer.

Smith brings more than 15 years of title experience to the table. Prior to the title industry, Brad started his career in the mortgage business as a mortgage loan consultant.

Becoming a title processor and then transitioning to become a settlement officer came naturally to Smith. He has his Title Producer License in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. He has grown in his field and developed skills as a marketing director, settlement officer, supervisor and manager.

Smith loves teaching and arming realtors, loan officers and their clients with the necessary information to understand the purchase and refinance process.

Prior to joining True Title, Smith worked at two other title companies in Montgomery County for 5 and 10 years, respectively.