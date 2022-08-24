Mallory Wright

Assistant Principal and Doctoral Candidate

Baltimore City Public Schools

At 28 years old, Mallory Wright stepped into the role of assistant principal at Roland Park Elementary Middle School as the youngest person to ever hold that role in Baltimore. She is also the school’s only African- American administrator and works to ensure students have an equitable academic experience.

“I have worked hard to build affirming, safe, supportive, and academically challenging for not only Black students but all of the 1,400 students at my school,” Wright said. “Building strong relationships with students, families and staff members has been integral to furthering the equity work in our school community in a deep, meaningful, and authentic manner.”

Wright also serves as Roland Park EMS’s English lead, and in the most recent school year, worked to increase the number of students in kindergarten to fifth grade who were reading at or above grade level. That number increased by 12% and their EMS program was ranked number one in Baltimore City for the highest percentage of students reading at or above grade level.

In addition to her role at Roland Park EMS, Wright is also a doctoral candidate at Morgan State University’s Urban Educational Leadership program. Her dissertation focuses on working to preserve the voices of the Black students who integrated public schools.

“The driver of all of my involvements starts and continues with the passion that I have to support, love, and encourage children through circumstances they have inherited, not created themselves,” said Wright.