Criminal procedure — Hearsay — Facebook messages

At 9:56 p.m., on February 16, 2019, Ricardo Chicas Serrano (Santos Medrano’s roommate) received a phone call from Efrain Torres-Eusebio (“Mr. Torres”) asking him to tell Mr. Medrano to come outside. The roommate conveyed the message and Mr. Medrano did as requested. The roommate never saw Mr. Medrano again.

Read the opinion