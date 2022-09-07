Jesse Bell | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union announced Jesse Bell has joined its senior leadership team as senior vice president and chief member relationship officer.

Bell is a seasoned professional in the banking and finance industry with over 18 years of experience in a variety of roles, including sales, business development, marketing and membership with credit unions and financial institutions.

Bell’s experience includes time spent as director of sales and service at Andrews Federal Credit Union, vice president of retail and marketing at Naval Research Lab Federal Credit Union and nearly a decade with the State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU).

Bell received his Bachelor of Business Administration in business management from Boise State University. He is currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland, Global Campus.

He resides in Maryland with his wife April and two children, Jesse Jr. and Lea.