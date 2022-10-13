Saul Ewing appoints new managing partner of Baltimore office

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP announced Thursday that partner Jonathan A. Havens was named managing partner of the firm’s Baltimore office.

The managing partner functions as the office’s chief executive and is responsible for, among other things, managing office budgets and productivity, building and maintaining office culture, overseeing professional staff, office space and facilities, identifying opportunities for office growth and promoting the position and functioning of the firm within the local business and legal communities.

Havens looks to build on the firm’s recent successes and further strengthen the firm’s reputation in Baltimore, and will be particularly focused on recruiting, retaining, and advancing top talent, as well as continuing the office’s longstanding commitment to the local community.

In his practice, Havens counsels clients on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and transactional matters related to products regulated by numerous federal and state agencies. Companies in the cannabis (both hemp and marijuana), consumer health care products, life sciences, food and beverage, cosmetics and tobacco industries, among others, turn to him for advice on how to get and keep their products on the market.

He advises companies throughout the product life cycle, including product development, formulation, manufacture, distribution and promotion. He currently serves as the co-chair of both the firm’s cannabis law and food, beverage and agriculture practices. Since 2019, Havens has been listed in Chambers USA for his nationwide cannabis law practice. In 2021, he was named a Rising Star by Law360 for his cannabis law practice, in 2020, he was selected to serve on Law360’s inaugural Cannabis Editorial Advisory Board, and in 2018, he was named to the National Law Journal’s inaugural Cannabis Law Trailblazers list.

Havens earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia and his Juris Doctor from the Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America.