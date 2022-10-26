Md. Food Bank hosts 2022 Hunger Action Symposium

The Maryland Food Bank welcomed some of the brightest minds in the anti-hunger movement at its 2022 Hunger Action Symposium: Causing Change.

Featuring Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Katie Martin, author of “Reinventing Food Banks and Pantries: New Tools to End Hunger,” the Sept. 7 conference explored the causes and challenges surrounding food insecurity, while deriving innovative solutions and practical tactics through workshop exercises to end hunger.

Over the course of the day, attendees had the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions on topics including understanding your neighbor, Fundraising 101 and why more than food matters when combatting food insecurity.

To submit an event for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at swallace@TheDailyRecord.com.