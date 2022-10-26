Md. Food Bank hosts 2022 Hunger Action Symposium

The Maryland Food Bank welcomed some of the brightest minds in the anti-hunger movement at its 2022 Hunger Action Symposium: Causing Change.
Featuring Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Katie Martin, author of “Reinventing Food Banks and Pantries: New Tools to End Hunger,” the Sept. 7 conference explored the causes and challenges surrounding food insecurity, while deriving innovative solutions and practical tactics through workshop exercises to end hunger.
Over the course of the day, attendees had the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions on topics including understanding your neighbor, Fundraising 101 and why more than food matters when combatting food insecurity.
Carmen Del Guercio, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, addresses the guests at the 2022 Hunger Action Symposium. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
Carmen Del Guercio, left, the president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, answers a question at the 2022 Hunger Action Symposium as he and Meg Kimmel, the organization’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer, helped foster discussion about ways to combat hunger in America. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
Katie Martin, author of “Reinventing Food Banks and Pantries: New Tools to End Hunger,” was a featured speaker at the 2022 Hunger Action Symposium. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
2022 Hunger Action Symposium attendees listen in during one of the breakout sessions. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
Cheryl Beulah, pantry director at Aaron’s Place in Caroline County, participates in a discussion at the 2022 Hunger Action Symposium. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
Katie Martin, author of “Reinventing Food Banks and Pantries: New Tools to End Hunger,” signs one of her books for a symposium attendee. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
Leslie Bishop accepts an “Outstanding Partner Award” for Midshore Meals ‘til Monday, a network partner of the Maryland Food Bank, serving the Cambridge community in Dorchester County. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
Jennifer Dardis, left, chair of the Maryland Food Bank Board of Directors and Adrienne Jones, Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, were part of the 2022 Hunger Action Symposium. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)
Attendees gather together during the morning session of group discussions at the 2022 Hunger Action Symposium. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Food Bank)