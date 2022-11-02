Maryland New Directions hosts 4th annual MVP Pep Rally

Maryland New Directions, a 49-year-old, award-winning nonprofit organization offering no-cost employment coaching and specialized career training programs for Baltimore area residents ages 18-60, hosted its fourth-annual MVP Pep Rally Sept. 29 at Mt. Washington Tavern in Baltimore.
The organization works with more than 350 unemployed and underemployed motivated individuals each year, most of whom face obstacles finding a job, advancing with their current employer, or establishing a new career.
Guests mingle and make connections as they enjoy Maryland New Directions’ fourth annual MVP Pep Rally at Mt. Washington Tavern. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Grace Lee, Maryland New Directions executive director, welcomes attendees to the event. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Former Maryland New Directions client and past MVP honoree Sean Scott, left, poses for a photo with this year’s honorees Boris Bell, center, and Carlton Young. After completing MND’s free career training programs, each honoree is now gainfully employed and making great professional and personal strides in their new careers. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Special guest John Huffington, left, corporate social responsibility director of Holdings Management Company and vice president and COO of the Kinetic Capital Community Foundation, gets a photo with T.J. Smith, host of WMAR’s “2BMore” podcast. Huffington spoke of his own experience returning to the workforce after spending 32 years in the Maryland prison system for a wrongful conviction. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
From left, Maryland New Directions board members Treasurer James Gorman, M&T Bank; President Ben Danner, McCormick & Co. Inc.; Vice President Heidi Nyland, a consultant with Educational Technology; Gregory Murrill, Federal Highway Administration; Skip Case, Case Industrial Partners; Taiwo Alo, Baltimore Gas & Electric; and John Williams, CFA, a private investor, spend time together at the event. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Karlise “Kae” Brown, Maryland New Directions volunteer engagement manager, thanks staff members and volunteers for their dedication to the organization. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
From left, Maryland New Directions team members Charles Hunt, a job coach; Monique Shearn, a services team manager and Executive Director Grace Lee enjoy some time together at the MVP Pep Rally. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
From left, Jared Ford, of Paladin Advisor Group; Cheryl Zaydel, of Everyday Accounting; MND Board Vice President Heidi Nyland; and Toni Whaley, of Paladin Advisor Group, enjoy the outdoor atmosphere at Mt. Washington Tavern. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)