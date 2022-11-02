Maryland New Directions hosts 4th annual MVP Pep Rally

Maryland New Directions, a 49-year-old, award-winning nonprofit organization offering no-cost employment coaching and specialized career training programs for Baltimore area residents ages 18-60, hosted its fourth-annual MVP Pep Rally Sept. 29 at Mt. Washington Tavern in Baltimore.

The organization works with more than 350 unemployed and underemployed motivated individuals each year, most of whom face obstacles finding a job, advancing with their current employer, or establishing a new career.

