Mid-Shore Pro Bono relocates Salisbury office

Recent expansions of services and staff have Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Salisbury office moving to a larger location.

The new offices are at 601-B Naylor Mill Road to accommodate expanded free legal services for housing and family law. Since 2020, Mid-Shore Pro Bono shared offices with Wraparound Maryland at 1118 E. Main St. It also maintains an office in Easton as well.

The Salisbury expansion comes in part because of the new tenant counsel legal services recently announced by Mid-Shore Pro Bono, including two Equal Justice Works fellows. Tenant counsel services are part of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program and include access to in-court representation for MSPB clients.

Pro Bono Executive Director Meredith Lathbury-Girard, Esq. says Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently welcomed new attorney Bibi Barnes and case manager Elliett Earhart to the Salisbury office through the funding.

Laura Chafey Esq. said the number of clients contacting MSPB for legal help in the Lower Shore has doubled in the past year. She added the new office will help MSPB’s expanded services meet the need for its clients in Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties.

Staff and attorney volunteers of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Salisbury location also address other civil legal matters including legal assistance regarding wills, financial power of attorney, advance medical directives, bankruptcy, divorce, child custody and/or visitation, consumer debt/debt buyer, foreclosure and landlord-tenant disputes.