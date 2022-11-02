Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub opens to serve northern Montgomery County

Sheppard Pratt announced the opening of its new Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub, a collective of nonprofit community partners that will work collaboratively in one location to serve the health, social, and workforce service needs of residents in northern Montgomery County.

This multi-sector collaborative approach aims to provide an integrated, place-based response to the increasing economic, health, educational, and social disparities in Germantown.

The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub seeks to assure safe relationships and environments for children and families, improve academic achievement, and improve health outcomes for participants.

The Community Wellness Hub concept was envisioned as part of the Thriving Germantown community-based strategy to address the nonprofit service desert in upper Montgomery County, which was experiencing the fastest population growth as well as increasing socioeconomic challenges. The Hub offers an opportunity for nonprofits to co-locate and provide comprehensive services onsite as well as connect the community with other vital resources.

Sheppard Pratt’s Thriving Germantown, a case management and service coordination program, is one of the Community Wellness Hub partners operating from the location along with: American Diversity Group, Care for Your Health, EveryMind, National Capital Presbytery (Germantown Global Connection, Creekside Church and Earthen Hands), Healthcare Initiative Foundation, Sheppard Pratt School and Community Youth Services, UMAN Main, Casa Ruben Foundation and Upcounty HUB.

Participants are connected to a variety of resources, from free English as a second language (ESOL) classes; food and housing assistance; crisis and emergency services; to childcare and other educational resources; dental, health, and vision services; mental health services; legal services; workforce development and more.

The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub is made possible in part due to a $1 million bond bill from the State of Maryland and a $600,000 grant from Montgomery County, as well as a $100,000 contribution from the National Capital Presbytery.