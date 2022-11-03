Maureen Cameron | Revival

Revival , a JdV by Hyatt Hotel, hired Maureen Cameron as its new director of sales and marketing.

In her position, Cameron will oversee the sales and event functions of the hotel. She plans to leverage the Fodor’s Finest Hotel Award bestowed upon Revival to advance marketing efforts and drive further acclaim.

Spanning over 10 years, Cameron’s experience in the hospitality industry equips her for success in this new role where she will determine sales targets and analyze profitability opportunities for Revival.