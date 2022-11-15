Bray & Scarff, a family-owned company founded in 1930, has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 12,000 square feet of space at 8610 Cherry Lane, a move which expands its presence within Prince George’s County’s Laurel Business Center to 84,000 square feet of space.

The 210-person company sells home appliances and provides kitchen design and remodeling services to residential customers throughout central Maryland, Washington and northern Virginia.

Claire Cobert of St. John Properties represented the landlord and the client was self-represented in this transaction.

The location within the two-building business community services the company’s network of 14 retail locations and one outlet center.

Laurel Business Center includes nearly 700,000 square feet of warehouse space and is home to 8610 Cherry Lane, which features 22-foot clear ceiling heights and 354,000 square feet of space. The business community is less than three miles from Md. 295 and Interstate 95, eight miles from the Capital Beltway (I-495), 12 miles from BWI Airport and 14 miles from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).