Marc Weller

Founding Partner & President, Weller Development

Marc Weller is the president and founding partner of Weller Development. Before opening his current company, Weller, who has more than 20 years of experience in real estate development, founded Sagamore Development Co. with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.

Weller’s most well-known projects include the recent development of the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel in Fells Point and the revitalization of the Baltimore Peninsula, formerly called Port Covington, a 235-acre, $5.5 billion redevelopment project that’s been called one of the largest development projects worldwide.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career?

The most important lesson I’ve learned in my career in this industry is to take a 20-year approach to everything you do. Think long-term about what’s most important in your business and your personal life, and keep that at the core of every decision you make. Do the right thing in every possible situation and you will never second-guess your decisions.

What are your hopes for the state or your community this year?

Despite the various challenges we all have faced over the past few years – the pandemic, political challenges, crime, the economy – I hope that the Baltimore-Washington region, the state of Maryland and the nation can collectively find common ground and work toward a common goal of making our country the best it can be. Although we are definitely in tumultuous times, I still have not lost hope in the American dream and that the true human spirit of kindness and love will prevail.