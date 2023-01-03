ANNAPOLIS – Anthony G. Brown was sworn in Tuesday as Maryland’s 47th – but first Black – attorney general, pledging to pursue “equity and justice” by pressing for the statutory authority to bring lawsuits alleging housing and business discrimination and to ensure the state’s laws are enforced equitably and without the unintended effect of harming minority communities.

“What deeply troubles me is the racial and ethnic disparities that still exist in Maryland, motivated by bias and even overt discrimination, in housing, in the marketplace and workplace, and in opportunities,” Brown said after taking the oath. “The pursuit of equity and justice is … where I’ll stand until my last day as your attorney general.”

Brown said he will also seek statutory authority to prosecute instances of police brutality rather than leave that authority to local state’s attorneys. Critics of the current system say state’s attorneys have an apparent conflict of interest when deciding whether to prosecute police, who so often serve as prosecution witnesses.

Brown added his office will take a prominent role in investigating alleged patterns and practices of police misconduct, with an eye toward uncovering the causes and developing ways to improve officer performance and transparency.

He said he will also press for pay increases for assistant attorneys general to ensure his office can retain and recruit the “best and brightest” lawyers and seek more money to improve the office’s technology.

The attorney general’s call for greater authority and more money was greeted by loud applause from the many state legislators attending the noontime swearing in in the House of Delegates chamber. The cheering did not subside even when Brown reminded the senators and delegates that he will soon ask them to fund what he called his “ambitious” agenda.

“You’re coming back next week” to start the 90-day legislative session, Brown said. “I’ll be here waiting.”

Brown, 61, said “it is not lost” on him that he is Maryland’s first Black attorney general – a post once held by Robert B. Taney, who as chief justice wrote the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott opinion that Blacks have no standing to sue in federal court.

Brown said after the ceremony that he senses, within his duty to all Marylanders, a “special responsibility” as a living symbol of “the aspirations of black and brown people.”

Brown said discrimination, even if unintended will not be tolerated in the attorney general’s prosecution or defense of civil litigation or in the office’s other activities. He has appointed Zenita Hurley as head of the newly created attorney general’s office of equity, policy, and engagement.

Hurley will ask of each action by the office whether it will promote equity or exacerbate inequities, Brown said. The office will also advise state agencies to ensure their activities and proposed regulations do not have a disparate impact on minority or other vulnerable populations, Brown added.

“As we enforce environmental standards, we won’t lose sight of environmental justice issues,” Brown said in his inaugural speech. “As we protect the rights of workers, we’ll also focus on consistent and fair treatment of state employees. As we enhance access to justice, we’ll bridge the digital divide and work to ensure our poorest neighbors have legal representation when their rights are threatened.”

In a note of political irony, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan administered the oath to Brown, the Democrat he beat in the 2014 gubernatorial general election.

“I wouldn’t be taking the oath today had it not been for you (nine) years ago,” Brown said of Hogan, drawing laughter from the capacity crowd.

Brown defeated Republican Michael Peroutka in the November election to succeed Brian E. Frosh, who chose to retire rather than seek a third term as attorney general.