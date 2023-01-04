Gueter Aurelien, Nicholas J. Collevecchio Jr. and Elizabeth Fialkowski Stieff were elected partners in the Baltimore office of Venable.

Aurelien’s practice focuses on a broad range of corporate law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, commercial financing, equity investments, securities offerings, commercial contracts, and general business transactions. She advises start-up, emerging growth, and later-stage companies in a variety of industries, including financial institutions, specialty lenders, banks, investors, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations.

Collevecchio’s practice encompasses a broad range of corporate and commercial matters, with a particular focus on complex mergers and acquisitions, debt financings, equity investments and commercial contracts. He also regularly advises clients ranging from startups to later-stage companies on general corporate governance and planning matters.

Stieff focuses her practice on tax advisory and planning matters for domestic entities and individuals. She regularly provides transactional tax advice on a range of matters, including mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, private equity transactions, and fund formation. She also works with clients on business formation and operational issues, including choice of entity, raising capital, equity incentive planning and the like.