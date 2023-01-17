Thomas Park acquires fellow Annapolis firm The Loughlin Management Group

Thomas Park, an Annapolis-based real estate private equity firm, Tuesday announced it acquired The Loughlin Management Group, an Annapolis-based third-party commercial property management company. The deal includes a 50% interest in KLNB Management.

The Loughlin Management Group will now operate as Thomas Park Management. Thomas Park Management manages over eight million square feet comprising two hundred commercial properties including medical office, industrial, flex, office and retail in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Full-service commercial property services include accounting, 24/7 on-call support, on-staff building engineers, consulting, asset and construction management, and monthly budgeting and reporting for commercial property owners throughout the East Coast.

Carl Truitt, an executive vice president and long-time executive at Loughlin, was promoted to president of Thomas Park Management.

Since acquiring the business in November 2022, Thomas Park has hired three new property managers to service its growing book of business. Thomas Park, now a team of 70 people, will move into a new 14,000-square-foot headquarters at the Annapolis Towne Center in March.