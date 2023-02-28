Live Casino & Hotel delivers $18.4M in local impact grants

The Cordish Companies, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland and the Anne Arundel County Local Development Council (LDC) awarded more than $18.4 million in local impact and community grants to organizations in Anne Arundel County for fiscal year 2023.
This year’s grants bring the total funds generated by Live Casino & Hotel in support of Anne Arundel County organizations to more than $200 million since the casino opened nearly 11 years ago.
This year’s grants were issued to support a variety of causes, including organizations working to serve youth, expand human services, beautify the community, and enhance education. Funds were also distributed to improve capacity and operations for several agencies in Anne Arundel County.
Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. The grants are recommended by the LDC, which advises the County Executive on and manages the distribution of the county’s gaming tax revenue to organizations in communities surrounding the casino.
Once awarded through the County budget process and approved by the County Council, grants are managed by Arundel Community Development Services Inc.
Grants were distributed to 38 nonprofits and organizations throughout the community, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis for their Meade Village Club, the Special Olympics for new equipment, Golden Glam for Senior Services, and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for operations and capital enhancements. For the year, the grants totaled $18,439,991.
The Local Impact Grant Recipients for Fiscal Year 2023 include:
County Agency Programs & Projects
Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Operations and Capital Enhancements, $4,248,723
Anne Arundel County Police Department
Operations, Youth Activity Program, Equipment Enhancements $3,496,000
Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks
Park Improvements, Feasibility Study, $2,535,750
Anne Arundel Community College
General Operating, $1,700,000
Anne Arundel County Library System
General Operating, $550,000
Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works
Operations, Pedestrian Improvements, Bike Trails, $1,500,000
Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation
202 Line Expansion, $40,000
Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families
General Operating, $225,000
Anne Arundel County Workforce Development Corporation
Career Development Programming, $270,000
Community Support Grants
Arundel Community Development Services
Severn Center, $800,000
Anne Arundel County Food Bank
Refrigerated Trailer, $50,000
Annapolis Maritime Museum
Oyster Education Program/Box of Rain, $40,000
Assistance League of the Chesapeake
Operating School Bell – Kids in Need, $35,000
Associated Catholic Charities (Sarah’s House)
Emergency Shelter, $80,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County
Meade Village Club, $75,000
BWI Community Development Foundation
Roadside Beautification, $461,805
County Connector Shuttle, $741,563
Christian Assistance Program
Food Pantry, $25,000
Fort Meade Alliance
AACPS Partnership – Social/Emotional Wellness, $360,000
HOPE for All
Turning Houses into Homes, $39,150
Kingdom Kare
Family Support Center, $92,000
Mentoring Program, $40,000
Veterans Resource Center Feasibility, $90,000
Partners In Care Inc.
Operating Support, $25,000
Provinces Civic Association
Lake Marion Restoration Project, $500,000
Start the Adventure in Reading
Severn Elementary 2nd Grade Literacy Tutoring, $20,000
Human Services Grants
Anne Arundel County Food Bank
Van Bokkelen Farmers Market, $38,000
Chesapeake BMX Racing
Track Renovations, $32,762
Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)
Arc Central Chesapeake Sail Days, $14,400
Golden Glam
Senior Services, $20,000
Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County
Tunnel Vision “Chase Your Dreams” Initiative, $40,000
My Life Foundation
Community Health Workers, $24,000
Special Olympics
Athletic Equipment, $10,000
Beautifying Communities Grants
Disney Estates Homeowners Association
Landscape Installation, $30,000
Dorchester View Homeowners Association
Landscape Installation, $30,000
Sandridge Homeowners Association
Fence Replacement, $20,000
Drainage Remediation Engineering Study, $10,000
Villages of Dorchester
Clubhouse renovation, $30,000
Enhancing Education Grants
Coalition for Public Safety Training
Public Safety Training in Schools, $22,762
Grow Home
Sound of Silence Youth Program, $9,477
MacArthur Middle School
New Electronic Sign, $30,000
New Kingdom Faith Christian Church
Youth Summer Camp, $38,600
TOTAL: $18,439,991