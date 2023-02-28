Live Casino & Hotel delivers $18.4M in local impact grants

The Cordish Companies, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland and the Anne Arundel County Local Development Council (LDC) awarded more than $18.4 million in local impact and community grants to organizations in Anne Arundel County for fiscal year 2023.

This year’s grants bring the total funds generated by Live Casino & Hotel in support of Anne Arundel County organizations to more than $200 million since the casino opened nearly 11 years ago.

This year’s grants were issued to support a variety of causes, including organizations working to serve youth, expand human services, beautify the community, and enhance education. Funds were also distributed to improve capacity and operations for several agencies in Anne Arundel County.

Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. The grants are recommended by the LDC, which advises the County Executive on and manages the distribution of the county’s gaming tax revenue to organizations in communities surrounding the casino.

Once awarded through the County budget process and approved by the County Council, grants are managed by Arundel Community Development Services Inc.

Grants were distributed to 38 nonprofits and organizations throughout the community, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis for their Meade Village Club, the Special Olympics for new equipment, Golden Glam for Senior Services, and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for operations and capital enhancements. For the year, the grants totaled $18,439,991.

The Local Impact Grant Recipients for Fiscal Year 2023 include:

County Agency Programs & Projects

Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Operations and Capital Enhancements, $4,248,723

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Operations, Youth Activity Program, Equipment Enhancements $3,496,000

Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks

Park Improvements, Feasibility Study, $2,535,750

Anne Arundel Community College

General Operating, $1,700,000

Anne Arundel County Library System

General Operating, $550,000

Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works

Operations, Pedestrian Improvements, Bike Trails, $1,500,000

Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation

202 Line Expansion, $40,000

Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families

General Operating, $225,000

Anne Arundel County Workforce Development Corporation

Career Development Programming, $270,000

Community Support Grants

Arundel Community Development Services

Severn Center, $800,000

Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Refrigerated Trailer, $50,000

Annapolis Maritime Museum

Oyster Education Program/Box of Rain, $40,000

Assistance League of the Chesapeake

Operating School Bell – Kids in Need, $35,000

Associated Catholic Charities (Sarah’s House)

Emergency Shelter, $80,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

Meade Village Club, $75,000

BWI Community Development Foundation

Roadside Beautification, $461,805

County Connector Shuttle, $741,563

Christian Assistance Program

Food Pantry, $25,000

Fort Meade Alliance

AACPS Partnership – Social/Emotional Wellness, $360,000

HOPE for All

Turning Houses into Homes, $39,150

Kingdom Kare

Family Support Center, $92,000

Mentoring Program, $40,000

Veterans Resource Center Feasibility, $90,000

Partners In Care Inc.

Operating Support, $25,000

Provinces Civic Association

Lake Marion Restoration Project, $500,000

Start the Adventure in Reading

Severn Elementary 2nd Grade Literacy Tutoring, $20,000

Human Services Grants

Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Van Bokkelen Farmers Market, $38,000

Chesapeake BMX Racing

Track Renovations, $32,762

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)

Arc Central Chesapeake Sail Days, $14,400

Golden Glam

Senior Services, $20,000

Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County

Tunnel Vision “Chase Your Dreams” Initiative, $40,000

My Life Foundation

Community Health Workers, $24,000

Special Olympics

Athletic Equipment, $10,000

Beautifying Communities Grants

Disney Estates Homeowners Association

Landscape Installation, $30,000

Dorchester View Homeowners Association

Landscape Installation, $30,000

Sandridge Homeowners Association

Fence Replacement, $20,000

Drainage Remediation Engineering Study, $10,000

Villages of Dorchester

Clubhouse renovation, $30,000

Enhancing Education Grants

Coalition for Public Safety Training

Public Safety Training in Schools, $22,762

Grow Home

Sound of Silence Youth Program, $9,477

MacArthur Middle School

New Electronic Sign, $30,000

New Kingdom Faith Christian Church

Youth Summer Camp, $38,600

TOTAL: $18,439,991