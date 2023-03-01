Molly Irwin has joined Abt Associates as principal solutions architect for workforce, children, youth and families.

She brings more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale research and evaluation efforts and working with policy makers, researchers, and practitioners to build and use evidence.

Irwin has worked to improve public programs and policy outcomes in workforce development, child and family well being, public health, and conservation – most recently as the Pew Charitable Trusts’ vice president of research and science.

She spent more than 10 years in the federal government in the Department of Labor, where she served as the chief evaluation officer, and in the Administration for Children and Families. She has also overseen major initiatives in state and local government, the nonprofit sector, and academia.

In her new role, Irwin will lead strategic growth of Abt’s Human Services Portfolio and associated client accounts, including workforce and disability and children, youth, and families. She also will work with leaders across the portfolio to deliver client-centric services that take into account and respond to client needs, constraints, objectives, and operating environments.

Irwin has a doctorate in social welfare from Case Western Reserve University, a master’s degree in public health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Ohio Wesleyan University.