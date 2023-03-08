CHRISTOPHER MCCAULEY BOWERS v. TKA INC., ET AL.

Contracts — Tortious interference — Theory of liability
On 30 March 2017, Christopher McCauley Bowers, Appellant, filed a third amended complaint in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County against TKA Inc., its president, Dale R. Tompkins, Jr., and its vice-president, Kim Bernhardt-Moake, Appellees. In that complaint, Appellant sought a declaratory judgment and damages, alleging, among other things, tortious interference with a contract (Count III) and tortious interference with a business relationship (Count V).