TBC hauls in hardware at AAF Baltimore Awards

Baltimore-based creative agency TBC won six American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Baltimore’s ADDY awards for its work with The Baltimore Banner and Visit Baltimore.

Allan Charles, one of TBC’s co-founders, was also named the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award recipient for his outstanding career success and contributions to the advertising community.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 35,000 entries every year in local AAF competitions. The local Baltimore tier is the first of a three-tier, national competition to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

TBC received a Gold Award for its design of The Baltimore Banner’s logo and Silver Awards in the categories of Local Television Commercial (:30 Seconds) for The Baltimore Banner; Integrated Brand Identity Campaign, The Baltimore Banner; Webisode, “The Index Ep. 3: ‘Holiday Happenings,’” Visit Baltimore; Integrated Advertising Campaign (Local, Consumer), “Baltimore Hospitality Campaign,” Visit Baltimore; and Integrated Advertising Campaign (Local, Consumer), “Culinary Campaign,” Visit Baltimore.

Charles started his career in advertising and TV production when he was 15 years old and co-founded TBC in 1974. He was honored by Baltimore’s advertising community as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

TBC will now move on to compete in the next tier of awards at the District level for its Gold Award. AAF Baltimore is part of AAF District 2, which includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia.