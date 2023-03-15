Lauren R. Hobart and Grant F. Reid | Marriott International

The board of directors of Marriott International, Inc. announced the election of Lauren R. Hobart, president and CEO of DICK’S Sporting Goods, and Grant F. Reid, former president and CEO of Mars Inc., as independent directors of the company.

Both are expected to be included in the company’s slate of nominees for election at its upcoming 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

Hobart joined DICK’S in February 2011 as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO). In her time as CMO, Hobart revamped the company’s marketing efforts, drove significant improvement in the return on investment of the marketing spend and was instrumental in developing and launching DICK’S CALIA brand.

She was promoted to executive vice president and CMO and later to executive vice president, chief customer & digital officer. She became president of DICK’S in May 2017, overseeing the stores, marketing, eCommerce, technology, human resources, communications, legal and strategy & analytics organizations and became president and CEO in February 2021.

Hobart has also served on the DICK’S board of directors since January 2018 and is president of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation. Under Hobart’s leadership, The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation developed its signature Sports Matter initiative in 2014, which has enabled over one million children to have access to sports.

Prior to joining DICK’S, Hobart spent 14 years at PepsiCo in various leadership roles. Prior to PepsiCo, Ms. Hobart was at Wells Fargo Bank and JP Morgan Chase.

Reid served as president and CEO of Mars, a position he held for almost nine years, and led the company during a period of significant growth and transformation. He announced his retirement in June 2022 after a 34-year career with the company.

As CEO, Reid fused performance with purpose, delivered sustainable growth, ramped up Mars’ digital capabilities, built its iconic brands and expanded into newer territories like veterinary health, pet services, and healthy snacking. As a result, under Reid’s leadership, Mars’ annual sales grew by more than 50% to nearly $45 billion, and its global associate workforce more than doubled from 60,000 to 140,000.

During his tenure as CEO, Reid championed Mars’ work on environmental issues, launching its $1 billion Sustainable in a Generation plan in 2017 and, more recently, driving coalitions to accelerate cross-industry action, including being asked by the former Prince of Wales to serve as chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s (SMI) Agribusiness Task Force.