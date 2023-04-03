Kennedy Krieger to open special education school in St. Mary’s County

Kennedy Krieger Institute will expand its special education services across the state this year by opening a new school in St. Mary’s County that will serve up to 45 students with autism spectrum disorder, ages 5 to 21, the organization announced Monday.

The school will open for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Kennedy Krieger School, Southern Maryland Campus will educate students from St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, and surrounding counties who require a highly individualized educational program.

It will be the fifth school in Maryland run by Kennedy Krieger; currently the institute has three schools in Baltimore and one in Prince George’s County. Kennedy Krieger Schools are part of Maryland’s nonpublic school community and serve publicly funded students referred from local school systems across the state.

The Southern Maryland Campus will be in California at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM). In November 2022, the University of Maryland Board of Regents voted to approve a 15-year lease with Kennedy Krieger for an unused building at USMSM, which became available when the campus’s brand new academic and innovation center opened the year before.

Kennedy Krieger Schools provide an inter-disciplinary approach in a highly structured environment to meet the academic, communication, social, behavioral, and medical needs, or students with complex disabilities. The goal is to help students achieve their potential and to prepare them for success in life after completion of their education.

A student is referred to and placed in Kennedy Krieger school programs by their local school system IEP (Individualized Education Program) team, which includes the student’s parents or guardians, when it is determined that the local school system cannot meet the student’s needs.