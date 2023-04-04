Solar companies target Md. for expansion projects

Chaberton Energy, a Rockville-based, national renewable energy project developer, and Pivot Energy, a national clean energy provider, have constructed four projects in Maryland, two of which are community solar.

Construction is set to take place throughout 2023 and 2024. Pivot Energy has acquired more than 10 MegaWatts (MW) of projects, with 11 more in the pipeline. In total, Pivot Energy and Chaberton will transact on 21 MW of solar energy across an entire portfolio of projects, providing millions of dollars in consumer energy savings and direct community benefits over the lifetime of the projects. Pivot and Chaberton will celebrate the groundbreaking of the construction of the Catherine Community Solar projects in May.

Chaberton Energy, backed by Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund, has more than 500 MW of active community solar and distributed generation projects in development nationwide.

The partnership marks a notable expansion of community solar and aggregate net metering options in the state, making a dent in Maryland’s goal of reaching 50% renewable energy production by 2050.

True to both Pivot’s and Chaberton Energy’s values and business strategies, all four projects will benefit their respective local communities. The community solar projects in this portfolio will bring energy savings to thousands of subscribers.

Pivot is set to begin construction on the Project Greyrock in Wicomico County in April of 2023, the Catherine projects in Howard County in May of 2023, and Project Matterhorn in Baltimore County in May of 2023. Catherine Community Solar will be located on property owned by Saint Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church, while Catherine Aggregate Net Energy Metering (ANEM) will provide power Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

Subsequent projects are scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and early 2024. Additional information about all projects in this portfolio will be announced in future releases and at events, including the groundbreaking ceremony at Project Catherine in May.