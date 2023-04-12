Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital names new president, CEO

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH), co-owned by University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, Wednesday announced Dr. Scott M. Klein, MD, MHSA, has been selected as the new president and CEO at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

Klein, who was chosen following a comprehensive national search, will begin July 1.

Board certified in pediatrics and pediatric critical care medicine, Klein has spent the past 30 years working in children’s hospitals. He began his career in medicine as a pediatric intensivist, caring for seriously ill children in the intensive care unit. He then transitioned into the specialty of pediatric hospice and palliative care, helping children and families navigate life-changing medical conditions, including end-of-life care, if needed.

Before joining MWPH as CEO, Klein served as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief medical officer (CMO) at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, New York. His previous administrative experience also includes working as CMO of hospice and palliative care for the Visiting Nurse Service of New York; several leadership positions at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, culminating in his role as the hospital’s associate medical director; and director of pediatric critical care medicine at Maimonides Infants and Children’s Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn and St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers in Staten Island.

He has also held academic appointments in pediatrics at medical schools across New York, most recently serving as an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at Columbia University.

Klein pursued his undergraduate education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, graduating cum laude from a six-year BA/MD program. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He completed his internship and residency training in pediatrics at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia before completing a fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington. He also earned a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor.

Last May, MWPH’s longtime President and CEO Sheldon Stein announced his decision to retire after more than two decades with the organization, becoming the longest-serving leader in the hospital’s 100-year history.