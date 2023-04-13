Brett Gonce | Solar Energy World

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Brett Gonce

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2023

Solar Energy World named Brett Gonce its chief operating officer.

He will oversee all aspects of Solar Energy World’s operations, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, quality, safety, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Gonce is moving to Maryland from the West Coast and brings 20 years of experience in the construction industry, with more than a decade of focus on residential solar. He has held senior leadership positions at several leading solar companies, including SolarCity and SunPower. He has a proven track record of success in building teams, driving growth, managing operations and delivering exceptional customer service.

