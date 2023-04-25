BGE, Potomac Edison sign on with Maryland Tech Council

The Frederick-based Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, Tuesday announced energy companies BGE and Potomac Edison have joined the organization.

The corporate leaders join MTC as the organization increases its focus on cleantech and emerging energy solutions in the state.

The greater Baltimore region and the greater Washington region are both ranked as Top 13 Cleantech Innovation Hubs in the U.S. Starting this year, MTC will host education, networking, and advocacy opportunities centered on high-potential clean technology and emerging energy sectors in Maryland.

BGE, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, is Maryland’s largest natural gas and electric utility, providing energy to more than 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. The company was founded in 1816 as the nation’s first gas utility.

A subsidiary of FirstEnergyCorp., Potomac Edison serves about 25,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties. The company also serves about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.