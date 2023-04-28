Aminta H. Breaux, Ph.D.

President, Bowie State University

When Aminta H. Breaux, Ph.D. was named the 10th president of Bowie State University in July 2017, she brought with her more than 30 years of experience in the field of higher education.

She previously served as assistant provost of Drexel University, dean of students at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and spent nearly a decade at Millersville University of Pennsylvania as their vice president for advancement and later vice president for student affairs.

Breaux holds a doctorate in counseling psychology, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Temple University and a master’s degree in psychological services in education from the University of Pennsylvania where she got her start in higher education as a career counselor.

Over the years, she has served on the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Governor’s P-20 Leadership Council of Maryland and the board of directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).

What is the biggest challenge facing higher education?

Transforming institutions to meet changing workforce and learner needs is one of the biggest challenges.

Graduates face an environment that is experiencing significant shifts, so institutions must evolve to remain valuable. Bowie State University accelerated its pace during the pandemic to ensure students graduate with an entrepreneurial mindset. We are creating new academic programs, developing experiential learning opportunities, and conducting research to address critical issues in society.

What is the most encouraging new development in higher education?

The most encouraging development in higher education is the recognition and valuing of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) and their contributions to our nation. HBCUs comprise 3% of higher education institutions and enroll 10% of African American students nationwide but, according to the UNCF, graduate about 17% of African Americans with bachelor’s degrees and 24% of African Americans in STEM. One study shows HBCUs are economic engines in their communities, providing about $14 billion in economic benefit each year.

What do you do to unwind?

Spending time with family is the best way to unwind. I enjoy spending time with my husband, three daughters, three grandchildren, and mother. Going out for a round of golf also affords some down time and an opportunity to share in the company of friends and colleagues. And, spending time with a good book – mystery and nonfiction novels and the history of U.S. and organization leaders – helps me unwind. We can learn so much from history and taking in new information helps renew the mind and spirit.