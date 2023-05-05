Md.’s Vysnova Partners acquired by Culmen International

Culmen International Friday expanded research and global health capability through acquisition of Vysnova Partners, a Landover-based program management firm that delivers a range of professional, technical and institutional support services in public/global health, research and development in the life sciences and government operations and acquisition.

Alexandria, Virginia-based Culmen International has a combined pool of more than 400 employees, offices in 37 countries and experience across more than 140 countries.

Vysnova supports the U.S. government on a global basis, including clients such as the DHA, CDC, the Naval Medical Research Enterprise, WRAIR, USAID and NGA, among others.