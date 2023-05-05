Daily Record Staff//May 5, 2023
Md.’s Vysnova Partners acquired by Culmen International
//May 5, 2023
Culmen International Friday expanded research and global health capability through acquisition of Vysnova Partners, a Landover-based program management firm that delivers a range of professional, technical and institutional support services in public/global health, research and development in the life sciences and government operations and acquisition.
Alexandria, Virginia-based Culmen International has a combined pool of more than 400 employees, offices in 37 countries and experience across more than 140 countries.
Vysnova supports the U.S. government on a global basis, including clients such as the DHA, CDC, the Naval Medical Research Enterprise, WRAIR, USAID and NGA, among others.
OXON HILL — Three masked attackers boarded a school bus in Maryland earlier this week and tried to shoot a b[...]
May 5, 2023
The Maryland Supreme Court is weighing whether a prosecutor's effort to keep exculpatory evidence from the def[...]
May 5, 2023
Nearly one in four people in Maryland surveyed in a recent Goucher College poll say they are likely to place a[...]
May 5, 2023
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will continue its Music for Maryland tour this summer, this year with state s[...]
May 4, 2023
A pair of Baltimore police officers are facing charges in separate cases, one involving the sale of drugs and [...]
May 4, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case
5/5/2023
Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders interested in sports betting
5/5/2023
Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder
3/5/2023
Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills
3/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
The Cordish Cos. to develop major mixed-use project in Fla.
5/5/2023
Trade school enrollments are booming
4/5/2023
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition
4/5/2023
Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending
4/5/2023
Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site
4/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar