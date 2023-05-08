Visit Frederick brings back Maryland’s largest craft beer event

Visit Frederick has partnered the Brewers Association of Maryland as the festival’s presenting partner. The festival is great for local residents and tourists, regularly drawing attendees from Maryland and the mid-Atlantic. (Submitted photo)

The Maryland Craft Beer Festival will celebrate its ninth anniversary Saturday as more than 65 area breweries are expected to showcase hundreds of unique beers at Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick.

The event is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. in a festival footprint expanding eastward from S. Market Street across S. East Street. Six live bands will perform on stages in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater and the MARC Park & Ride Lot.

Visit Frederick has partnered the Brewers Association of Maryland as the festival’s presenting partner. The festival is great for local residents and tourists, regularly drawing attendees from Maryland and the mid-Atlantic.

The Brewers Association of Maryland, founded in 1999, is the nonprofit trade association of Maryland brewing companies. The mission of BAM is to grow, promote, and protect the Maryland craft beer industry.

Representing 105 licensed, operating Maryland breweries, the Brewers Association of Maryland is committed to producing memorable beer experiences for craft beer consumers. Events produced and promoted by the Brewers Association of Maryland are fundraisers and directly benefit the craft brewing industry.