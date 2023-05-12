Daily Record Staff//May 12, 2023
Boordy Vineyards wins 2023 Maryland Winemasters Choice Competition
The 2015 Veritas from Hydes-based Boordy Vineyards earned the 2023 Comptroller’s Cup May 3 at the 2023 Maryland Winemasters Choice Competition, which featured a record 147 entries and included Maryland-made wines from 23 wineries.
The competition showcased a diverse range of entries, from sweet fruit wines to fine white and red wine varietals. Of the event’s 147 entries, 119 wines earned scores qualifying them for medals. Best-in-class acknowledgments were awarded to wines in nine categories. The event awarded five double gold medals, 14 gold medals and an additional 96 silver and bronze medals.
Boordy Vineyards’ Veritas is a full-bodied dessert wine crafted from locally grown grapes. The wine’s aromas of orange and caramel develop from gradual oxidation while aging in French oak. The 2015 Veritas unanimously earned double gold before claiming the best fortified/dessert wine award and the competition’s “Best in Show” title.
Boordy Vineyards became a bonded winery in 1945. The vineyards and winery have been owned by the Deford family since the 1980s. Today, Boordy operates vineyards in Baltimore and Frederick counties.-
