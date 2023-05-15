Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing facility

Daily Record Staff//May 15, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing facility

By Daily Record Staff

//May 15, 2023

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Monday announced the closing of $32.9 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 200-bed skilled nursing facility in New York.

The transaction closed May 5t on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower.

The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of the closing of $84.7 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of eight long-term care facilities located in Alabama.

Capital Funding Group Vice President Andrew Jones originated the transaction for the company.

