Daily Record Staff//May 15, 2023
Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing facility
Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Monday announced the closing of $32.9 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 200-bed skilled nursing facility in New York.
The transaction closed May 5t on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower.
The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of the closing of $84.7 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of eight long-term care facilities located in Alabama.
Capital Funding Group Vice President Andrew Jones originated the transaction for the company.-
May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023
