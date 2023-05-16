Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023
IN THE MATTER OF PAUL AND CATHERINE MURPHY
//May 16, 2023
Administrative law — Environmental rules — Admissibility of evidence
Appellants Paul and Catherine Murphy appeal the judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, which affirmed the decision of the Baltimore County Board of Appeals (“BOA”) that the Murphys violated Baltimore County Code (“BCC”) provisions governing forest conservation by grading their property without complying with applicable environmental regulations.
