Md. gains 8K jobs in April as unemployment drops again

Maryland gained 8,000 jobs in April as the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

This is the third consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment in the state and is now the lowest since the BLS began publishing unemployment estimates for Maryland in January 1976.

The Public sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 5,500 jobs.

Other sectors adding jobs include professional and business services (2,900), trade, transportation and utilities (1,300), private education and health services (600) and information (400).

Sectors that experienced a decline include: financial activities (700), leisure and hospitality (600), mining, logging and construction (600), manufacturing (400) and other services (400).