Howard County students win Economics Challenge national championship

Daily Record Staff//May 22, 2023
//May 22, 2023
A team of students from Mt. Hebron High School in Howard County won the national championship of the Economics Challenge, an academic “quiz bowl” competition challenging students to demonstrate knowledge and application of microeconomics and macroeconomics principles as well as their knowledge of the world economy.
The team of Mehin Pandya, Joseph Phelps, Satvik Marripalapu, and Nathaniel Ritter previously won the Maryland State Championship to qualify for the national competition.
In winning the national championship (in the David Ricardo Division), they beat out nearly 10,000 students and earned a $2,000 cash prize. The team’s adviser was Mt. Hebron teacher Vann Prime. The Economic Challenge is coordinated in Maryland by the Maryland Council on Economic Education.
WASHINGTON — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into r[...]
May 22, 2023
Rockville-based Chaberton Energy broke ground on the Catherine Community Solar and Catherine Aggregate Net Ene[...]
May 22, 2023
Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want[...]
May 22, 2023
The Federal Reserve will make only modest progress in its fight against inflation for the rest of this year, a[...]
May 22, 2023
The European Union slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine and ordered it to stop transferring us[...]
May 22, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Moore declines to explain decision to not sign cannabis odor bill
22/5/2023
Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers
22/5/2023
Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement
19/5/2023
Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]
18/5/2023
BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years
17/5/2023
What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt
22/5/2023
TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana’s 1st-in-nation ban
22/5/2023
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on abortion law
22/5/2023
Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students ‘Survivor’ offers helpful l[...]
22/5/2023
Survey of economists: Inflation, Fed’s key interest rate both will stay hi[...]
22/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar