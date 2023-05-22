Howard County students win Economics Challenge national championship

The Mt. Hebron High School team of Mehin Pandya, Joseph Phelps, Satvik Marripalapu, and Nathaniel Ritter won the $4,000 first prize by winning the national championship of the Economics Challenge Monday. (Submitted photo)

A team of students from Mt. Hebron High School in Howard County won the national championship of the Economics Challenge, an academic “quiz bowl” competition challenging students to demonstrate knowledge and application of microeconomics and macroeconomics principles as well as their knowledge of the world economy.

The team of Mehin Pandya, Joseph Phelps, Satvik Marripalapu, and Nathaniel Ritter previously won the Maryland State Championship to qualify for the national competition.

In winning the national championship (in the David Ricardo Division), they beat out nearly 10,000 students and earned a $2,000 cash prize. The team’s adviser was Mt. Hebron teacher Vann Prime. The Economic Challenge is coordinated in Maryland by the Maryland Council on Economic Education.