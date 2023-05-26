New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

Jack Hogan//May 26, 2023

Home>Government>

New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

By Jack Hogan

//May 26, 2023

A new conservation goal from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to decrease energy usage in state-owned buildings 20% by 2031 is expected to lower the state’s energy costs by up to $20 million per year.

The previous goal, which former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan established in an executive order in 2019, was to reduce energy consumption in state-owned buildings by 10% over the course of a decade.

“This administration is taking unprecedented action to address climate change and our state agencies will lead the way,” Moore said in a statement. “Achieving more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals is a means to promote the health and wellness of Marylanders not only for tomorrow, but for generations to come.”

Energy usage in the state’s buildings declined 12% between 2018 and 2022, according to the Maryland Department of General Services.

Buildings that comply with the new energy conservation goal are expected to lower the state’s energy costs by between $15 million and $20 million per year, according to the Department of General Services.

The roughly 8,000 state-owned facilities in Maryland vary in size, ranging from small, state park campground structures to large government office complexes in Annapolis and Baltimore; from the Old Treasury Building on State Circle built in 1736 to facilities currently under construction.

Moore’s executive order contributes to a state program for new buildings and major renovations that aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Moore has also directed the Department of General Services to identify contracts that contribute to energy savings at state-owned facilities, and at buildings that have the highest energy use per square foot and the greatest greenhouse gas emissions, according to the governor’s office.

The Department of General Services will be required to conduct annual audits of energy usage in state buildings and facilities that will note best practices and additional cost-saving measures for energy conservation, according to the governor’s office. Moore has also directed the department to maintain a database of the state’s utility records.

t

Related Content

Reporters encircle Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as debt limit negotiations continue, at the Capitol in Washington, on May 25, 2023. McCarthy adjourned the House for the Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt ceiling talks making progress, McCarthy says, as deadline nears

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday negotiators "made progress” on an agreement with the White House to[...]

May 26, 2023
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, left, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrive to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on artificial intelligence on May 4, 2023, in Washington. As concerns grow over increasingly powerful AI systems like ChatGPT, the nation's financial watchdog says it's working to ensure that companies follow the law when they're using AI. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Regulators take aim at AI to protect consumers and workers

As concerns grow over artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, the nation’s financial watchdog says it[...]

May 26, 2023

Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is preparing for a potential federal government shutdown, a senior aide to the governo[...]

May 25, 2023
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal

House Republicans are pushing debt ceiling talks to the brink, displaying risky political bravado as they prep[...]

May 25, 2023
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 in Johnston, Iowa, on May 19, 2020. In addition to allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to work unsupervised in child care centers last year, the Iowa Legislature sent a bill to Reynolds earlier this month to expand the hours minors can work and allow 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File)

Kids could fill labor shortages, even in bars, if these lawmakers succeed

Lawmakers in several states are embracing legislation to let children work in more hazardous occupations, long[...]

May 25, 2023
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but sides ‘far apart&#...

Kevin McCarthy said he was sending Republican negotiators to the White House to finish out debt limit talks, b[...]

May 24, 2023

Editors Picks

New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

26/5/2023

Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage: Md. appeals c[...]

26/5/2023

Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms

25/5/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing fun[...]

25/5/2023

Government withdraws filing that claimed defense firms profited from Ravenell mo[...]

24/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Reporters encircle Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as debt limit negotiations continue, at the Capitol in Washington, on May 25, 2023. McCarthy adjourned the House for the Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt ceiling talks making progress, McCarthy says, as deadline nears

26/5/2023
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, left, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrive to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on artificial intelligence on May 4, 2023, in Washington. As concerns grow over increasingly powerful AI systems like ChatGPT, the nation's financial watchdog says it's working to ensure that companies follow the law when they're using AI. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Regulators take aim at AI to protect consumers and workers

26/5/2023
An automatic system drops pharmaceutical orders on a conveyor belt to be placed into boxes at Morris and Dickson Co., in Shreveport, Louisiana, on July 13, 2016. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via AP)

After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisi[...]

26/5/2023
Francisco Santana buys groceries at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April

26/5/2023

Supreme Court limits regulation of some wetlands, making it easier to develop an[...]

25/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT