CCBC starts new massage therapy program

Daily Record Staff//June 7, 2023
The Community College of Baltimore County Wednesday announced the creation of a massage therapy program with classes scheduled to begin in October.
Potential students can register and attend the program’s open house on June 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carol Diane Eustis School of Health Professions, Room 026 at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Blvd.
Participants will tour CCBC’s new state-of-the-art Massage Therapy clinic and classroom and learn more about the Massage Therapy program. Registration is required for attendance.
Virtual information sessions will also be held July 11 at 1 and 6 p.m.
For more information and to register, contact program director Bre LaGuerre at 443-840-1391 or at [email protected]
