Baltimore police commissioner departing after 4 years

Associated Press//June 8, 2023

Home>Featured>

Baltimore police commissioner departing after 4 years

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speaks during a news conference on July 23, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speaks during a news conference on July 23, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Baltimore police commissioner departing after 4 years

By Associated Press

//June 8, 2023

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison is stepping down after four years in the role, a tenure that focused on leading the city’s embattled police department through a series of reform efforts following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray.

Harrison’s departure was announced Thursday morning at a news conference held on short notice at City Hall.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the decision came after numerous conversations with Harrison over the past few weeks, and Harrison said he does not have another job opportunity lined up. Both provided vague answers when asked about the timing, focusing instead on the progress the department has demonstrated since Harrison took office in March 2019.

“In those conversations, it became convincing to me that this was the most opportune time to pass the torch,” Harrison said during the news conference. “We truly have become the greatest comeback story in America.”

In the notoriously violent city, homicides and shootings have been trending downward in recent months. Officers are using less force against citizens as Scott’s administration continues touting their holistic approach to public safety.

Harrison was serving under a five-year contract, which would have ended in March 2024. He moved to Baltimore from New Orleans, where he rose through the ranks of that city’s police department and ultimately led the agency through a reform process similar to the court-ordered changes being implemented in Baltimore. He’s lasted significantly longer than many of his recent predecessors.

The Baltimore Police Department was placed under a federal consent decree in 2017 after Department of Justice investigators found a pattern of unconstitutional policing. Harrison was chosen to lead the department through that period of reform, which came after Gray’s death in Baltimore police custody — a tragedy that spurred civil unrest across the city and increased scrutiny of its policing practices.

Scott said he’s chosen Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley to succeed Harrison as acting commissioner. Worley, a 24-year veteran of the force, has spent his entire law enforcement career climbing the ranks of his hometown police department.

In a statement released soon after the announcement Thursday morning, Baltimore’s police union expressed support for Worley. Union leadership had been openly critical of Harrison throughout his tenure, calling his crime-fighting strategies too lenient and bemoaning the department’s deepening manpower shortage.

“How many have lost their lives from this failed approach?” union leadership said on Twitter, adding they hope Worley will demonstrate a renewed focus on recruiting and retaining more officers to fill the department’s ranks and get violent criminals off the streets.

When asked why he chose Worley, the mayor alluded to the veteran officer’s ability to connect with members of the rank and file, as well as the citizens of Baltimore who want police to treat them fairly and keep them safe. Harrison also said his plan all along was to groom a successor from within the department.

“All those things together led me to that decision,” Scott said.

During a police department budget hearing earlier this week, Harrison denied to Baltimore City Council members that he was seeking the chief position in Washington, D.C. But he hedged when asked whether he would stay in Baltimore through the end of his contract, saying that decision would fall to the mayor.

Prior to coming to Baltimore, Harrison had spent three decades in various roles with the New Orleans Police Department.

In a statement, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson thanked Harrison for “bringing stability to the Baltimore Police Department at a time of great transition and reform.”

“Moving forward, Baltimoreans deserve stability, collaboration, and strong leadership in their BPD Commissioner,” Ferguson said. “In many years of working with Interim Commissioner Worley, I am confident that he will continue those tenets in leading Baltimore City’s Police Department.”

News of his departure comes at a time of shifting attitudes toward public safety among city leaders.

Last week, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office in January, announced a new program that allows police to issue citations for minor crimes such as loitering, drug possession and public urination. The program marks a significant shift from the more progressive policies of his predecessor Marilyn Mosby, who declined to prosecute such low-level cases. Bates presented the change as a “return to accountability” in Baltimore and Harrison expressed his support, saying it would allow his officers to be more proactive.

In a statement Thursday, Bates praised Harrison’s leadership, saying his reform efforts constitute “one of the most impressive displays of leadership our city has seen in its troubled history of mass incarceration and abuses of power.”

Lea Skene reports for The Associated Press.

T

Related Content

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t likely raise rates ...

WASHINGTON — Don't call it a "pause." When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to le[...]

June 7, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $13.4M for refinancing skilled nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced the closing of $13.4 million in financing to support a 144-bed[...]

June 7, 2023
Celina Chanthanouvong stands with her cat in her apartment in Emeryville, California, on June 2, 2023. The pause in student loan repayment has been a lifeline keeping 25-year-old Chanthanouvong afloat. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?

Without cancellation, the Education Department predicts borrowers will fall behind on their loans at historic [...]

June 7, 2023

Matrix announces sale of WTG Fuels Holdings’ properties

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., a Richmond-based independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, ann[...]

June 7, 2023
The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in funding for projects to modernize infrastructur[...]

June 6, 2023

Primark to open first Md. store at Arundel Mills

Primark announced it will open its first location in Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

June 6, 2023

Editors Picks

Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case, speaks with members of the press following oral arguments outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2022. Standing behind Milligan are Milligan's counsel Deuel Ross, from left, Letetia Jackson, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

8/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden[...]

8/6/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays f[...]

8/6/2023
Attorney Joel Finkelstein, who was present at the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reflects on that historic event and how the legislation was born, during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Rockville on April 13, 2023. Finkelstein began his career as a young lawyer in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in 1964. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he[...]

8/6/2023

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t[...]

7/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT