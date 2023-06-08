Keep Company lands $200K in TEDCO Pre-Seed Builder Fund investment

Daily Record Staff//June 8, 2023

Keep Company's co-founders Adrienne Prentice, left, also the company's CEO, and Claudia Naim-Burt, who is the chief operating officer. (Photo courtesy of Keep Company)

Keep Company, a woman-owned small business headquartered in Bethesda, Thursday received a Pre-Seed Builder Fund investment of $200,000 from TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies.

TEDCO’s Builder Fund invests in and provides executive support to Maryland-based technology companies run by entrepreneurs who demonstrate economic disadvantage.

Keep Company partners with employers to stop preventable attrition of parents and caregivers. Through the utilization of data, Keep Company provides actionable insights to employers, allowing them to better understand and care for their employees. Through this process, Keep Company enables a management system that assists in the prevention of employee burnout and attrition risk while also helping narrow the gender and diversity leader gaps.

TEDCO has numerous funding opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses. The Builder Fund, housed under the umbrella of Social Impact Funds, provides funding opportunities for technology startups in the pre-seed stages. Through this fund, TEDCO invests in amounts up to $200,000, and provides hands-on educational support, mentorship and collaboration efforts and networking opportunities.

