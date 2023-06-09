Unreported Opinions//June 9, 2023
JUSTIN HOLDER & UNCLE EDDIES BROKEDOWN PALACE, LLC v. JEFFREY YOUNG
//June 9, 2023
Real property — Ownership — Trespassing
In September of 2020, Jeffrey Young, Appellee, filed a Complaint against Justin Holder, Deena Holder, and all other interested but unknown parties, to quiet title to a piece of land in Keedysville, Maryland that he owned and to enjoin the Holders from trespassing on the property. Uncle Eddies Brokedown Palace, LLC (“Uncle Eddie”) responded to the Complaint as an interested party.
