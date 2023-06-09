Unreported Opinions//June 9, 2023
THOMAS WILLIAM HART v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
//June 9, 2023
Civil litigation — Punitive suspension — Back pay
Thomas William Hart is a former member of the Prince George’s County Police Department who believes that he is owed salary and benefits that accrued while he was suspended without pay. The Department thinks otherwise.
