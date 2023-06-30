Ex-wrestling coach at Baltimore Catholic high school acquitted in sex abuse case

Associated Press//June 30, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Ex-wrestling coach at Baltimore Catholic high school acquitted in sex abuse case

Ex-wrestling coach at Baltimore Catholic high school acquitted in sex abuse case

By Associated Press

//June 30, 2023

TOWSON — A Maryland judge acquitted a former Catholic high school wrestling coach Friday in a sex abuse case.

Neil Adleberg, 75, of Reisterstown, had been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree attempted rape, sex abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor. His was the sole indictment stemming from the state’s attorney general’s yearslong investigation into child sex abuse and coverups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Outside the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Adleberg thanked his family and friends who stuck with him and the judge for his “attentiveness to the facts,” news outlets reported. The accusations prevented him from participating in Maryland wrestling and helping other young wrestlers, he said.

“I have to regain that reputation somehow,” Adleberg said. “The wrestling community in Maryland, in my opinion, has suffered a little bit because for the year and a half that I’ve been waiting for a trial. I couldn’t help people.”

Adleberg worked as a coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore in the 1970s and was also an assistant coach at the school in the 2014-15 wrestling season. The alleged abuse occurred in 2013 and 2014, but the victim was not a student of the school, officials have said.

Adleberg testified and denied the allegations, saying that he had a “platonic kind of love” for the then-teenager.

In his verdict, Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. cited conflicting testimony about an alleged 2014 assault at Adleberg’s home. Texts and emails between the two were “troubling” and “inappropriate,” but Adleberg wasn’t on trial for being “creepy” or “overbearing,” Robinson said. The acquittal doesn’t mean the accuser was a liar, but that prosecutors hadn’t met their burden of proof, Robinson said.

In a statement, Attorney General Anthony Brown said his office will continue investigating sexual abuse associated with the Baltimore and Washington archdioceses and the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, and encouraged abuse survivors to come forward.

“To the survivor, your voice matters, your story deserved to be heard no matter the outcome of this trial. We continue to stand with you; we believe you,” Brown said. “The path to justice may be arduous, and today’s acquittal does not define the validity of your experience.”

t

Related Content

Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer, changes name

Bed & Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s [...]

June 30, 2023
The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more.

Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays over this July 4 w[...]

June 30, 2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

As Maryland regulators continue to develop the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, busin[...]

June 30, 2023
A person leaves a Signature Bank branch in New York on March. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Largest US banks would survive a severe recession, Fed ‘stress tests’ show

The nation's 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the n[...]

June 29, 2023

Burlington adds retail location in downtown Baltimore

Burlington Stores signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for 34,000 square feet of [...]

June 29, 2023
Jordan Jackson, left, and Chris Jennings, both employees at Gold Leaf, pose inside the store on June 26, 2023, in Annapolis. The store will start selling recreational cannabis on Saturday to people 21 and older, along with about 100 stores around Maryland. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. to begin recreational marijuana sales over July 4 weekend

Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana, as businesses aim to tap into Ju[...]

June 29, 2023

Editors Picks

Marilyn Mosby outside the courthouse following a September hearing at which a federal judge ordered a delay to her trial. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)

Mosby asks for change of venue, seeks to split up charges

30/6/2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

30/6/2023

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

29/6/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ violations by pro[...]

29/6/2023

Vocational experts called key for many personal injury cases 

29/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felo[...]

30/6/2023
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt ret[...]

30/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims

30/6/2023
Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney after posting bond on June 29, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, acc[...]

30/6/2023
The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and mor[...]

30/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar