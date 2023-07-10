Baltimore Parking Authority office relocating

The Parking Authority of Baltimore City announced Monday that it is relocating its office.

The office at 200 W. Lombard Street will be closed Friday, July 14 and Monday, July 17 it will reopen to the public at it’s new location at 211 N. Paca Street on Tuesday, July 18.

Free parking for the new location will be available at the Market Center Garage at 221 N. Paca Street, next to the new location. Visitors should request validation during their visit.

“We are excited to be moving close to the new Lexington Market. We are moving into a more functional office that is an adaptive reuse of a portion of the former Lexington Market building,” said Executive Director Peter Little. “We can’t wait to be able to easily grab a turkey sandwich from Krause’s Lite Fare, or chicken and waffles from Connie’s, or a Faidley’s crab cake for lunch and enjoy it on the public promenade nearby.”