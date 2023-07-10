Baltimore Parking Authority office relocating

Daily Record Staff//July 10, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Baltimore Parking Authority office relocating

Baltimore Parking Authority office relocating

By Daily Record Staff

//July 10, 2023

The Parking Authority of Baltimore City announced Monday that it is relocating its office.

The office at 200 W. Lombard Street will be closed Friday, July 14 and Monday, July 17 it will reopen to the public at it’s new location at 211 N. Paca Street on Tuesday, July 18.

Free parking for the new location will be available at the Market Center Garage at 221 N. Paca Street, next to the new location.   Visitors should request validation during their visit.

“We are excited to be moving close to the new Lexington Market. We are moving into a more functional office that is an adaptive reuse of a portion of the former Lexington Market building,” said Executive Director Peter Little. “We can’t wait to be able to easily grab a turkey sandwich from Krause’s Lite Fare, or chicken and waffles from Connie’s, or a Faidley’s crab cake for lunch and enjoy it on the public promenade nearby.” 

-

Related Content

MacKenzie lands build-out contract for Haystack’s new lab at City Garage

[caption id="attachment_676779" align="alignright" width="300"] City Garage Science & Technology Center in[...]

July 10, 2023
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’s not running for open US Senate seat

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who played a leading role in recent years as House Democrats twice impeached then-[...]

July 10, 2023

Republicans call on Moore to convene special session to address gun violence

Republican lawmakers have called for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to convene a special legislative session to addre[...]

July 7, 2023

Tower Federal a Great Place to Work — again

For the fifth consecutive year, Tower Federal Credit Union has been named a “great workplace” by the indep[...]

July 7, 2023

Shore United Bank invests $10K in St. Michaels Community Center

[caption id="attachment_676708" align="aligncenter" width="620"] From left, St. Michaels Community Center Exec[...]

July 7, 2023

WSSC workers secure 1st Teamsters contract

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) workers represented by Teamsters Local 639 ratified their first[...]

July 7, 2023

Editors Picks

Republicans call on Moore to convene special session to address gun violence

7/7/2023

Md. appeals court awards frozen pre-embryo to mother in divorce case

7/7/2023

Workers at 7th Starbucks store in Md. vote to unionize, organizers say

7/7/2023

Hood, Frederick County renew tuition discount program

7/7/2023

Md. public defender, legislators raise awareness of expungement, cannabis law ch[...]

6/7/2023

Commentary

More News

AP sources: Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Flori[...]

10/7/2023

The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has t[...]

10/7/2023

Judge refuses to put hold on order limiting Biden administration contact with so[...]

10/7/2023

Kansas must stop changing trans people’s sex listing on driver’s lic[...]

10/7/2023

Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying p[...]

7/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar