July 21, 2023

Daily Record Staff//July 20, 2023

Home>Digital Edition>

July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 20, 2023

Related Content

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

With the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event set to return, organizers and local officials are optimistic about[...]

July 20, 2023

Route One Apparel, Crab Sports collaborate on new collection

Route One Apparel has released a new collection of official merchandise featuring Maryland’s first and only [...]

July 20, 2023
An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your paycheck could clear faster now with launch of FedNow instant payment service

The Federal Reserve's FedNow allows banks and credit unions to send real-time payments so they can offer custo[...]

July 20, 2023

BGE awards over $214K in grants for support of environmental stewardship

BGE has awarded 41 nonprofit organizations grants totaling more than $214,000 to support environmental steward[...]

July 20, 2023

IRS steps toward free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing

An IRS plan to test drive a new electronic free-file tax return system next year has got supporters and critic[...]

July 20, 2023
In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on June 8, 2010, in California. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

In-N-Out bans employees from wearing masks in 5 states

In-N-Out will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor's note, according to l[...]

July 19, 2023

Editors Picks

Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

20/7/2023

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

20/7/2023

Quality-of-life citations back in Baltimore courts, bringing familiar problems

19/7/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis called on the Orioles and Maryland Stadium Authority to say why a long-term deal hasn't been reached. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal [...]

19/7/2023

Purple Line postponed seven months, $148M more incurred

19/7/2023

Commentary

More News

A protester is arrested on New York's Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a march on June 4, 2020, after the death of George Floyd. On July 19, 2023, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of about 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York City agrees to pay $13M to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic[...]

20/7/2023
An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your paycheck could clear faster now with launch of FedNow instant payment servi[...]

20/7/2023

Home sales fell to slowest pace since January, limited by near-historic low inve[...]

20/7/2023
Philana Holmes, right, hugs her attorney, Keyla Smith, after a jury awarded her $800,000 on behalf of her daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 19, 2023. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald’s McNugget $800,000 in damages

20/7/2023

IRS steps toward free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mo[...]

20/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar