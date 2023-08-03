Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan

Sarah D. Mann//August 3, 2023

Home>Law>

Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan

A resident votes at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in St. Joseph, Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

A resident votes at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in St. Joseph, Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan

By Sarah D. Mann

//August 3, 2023

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan attorney involved in multiple efforts around the country to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer whom Trump endorsed in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, and former GOP state Rep. Daire Rendon were arraigned in connection with the case.

Lambert, DePerno, and Rendon were named by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office last year as having “orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators.”

Michigan is one of at least three states where prosecutors say people breached election systems while embracing and spreading Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Investigators there say five vote tabulators were illegally taken from three counties and brought to a hotel room, according to documents released last year by Nessel’s office. The tabulators were then broken into and “tests” were performed on the equipment.

Prosecutors said that Thursday’s announcement “ends the charging decisions in this investigation.”

Investigators named nine individuals in connection with the scheme. Those not charged include Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, Ben Cotton, Jeff Lenberg and James Penrose.

Local clerks that turned over the vote tabulators and “experts” who analyzed the equipment “were deceived by some of the charged defendants,” according to a statement from special prosecutor D.J. Hilson.

Hilson convened a grand jury in March to determine whether criminal indictments should be issued, court documents show. The citizen grand jury “carefully listened to the sworn testimony,” and “returned a decision to indict each of the defendants,” Hilson said Thursday.

Lambert, who is listed in court records under the last name Lambert Junttila, appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. She is facing four criminal charges, including undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy, according to court records.

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment left by email and a phone message with her attorney.

On a conservative podcast appearance last week, Lambert said that she had been notified of an indictment and claimed no wrongdoing. She said Hilson was “misrepresenting the law.”

A state judge ruled last month that it is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, to take a machine without a court order or permission directly from the Secretary of State’s office.

Trump, who is now making his third bid for the presidency, was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Aug. 1 with conspiracy to defraud the United States among other counts related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Nessel announced last month eight criminal charges each against 16 Republicans who she said submitted false certificates as electors for then-President Trump in Michigan, a state Joe Biden won.

Joey Cappelletti reports for The Associated Press.

e

Related Content

Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election l[...]

August 3, 2023
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Mississippi, on March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against Jenkins and one other Black man who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)

Ex-police officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid

Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to a racist assault on two Black [...]

August 3, 2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. Supreme Court will weigh new rule for release of court audio recordings

Maryland's Supreme Court will meet next month to consider a new rule that would govern the public's access to [...]

August 3, 2023
Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, Louisiana, on Aug. 5, 2021, as he discusses his injuries resulting from a Louisiana State trooper pummeling him during a traffic stop in 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

A federal jury in Louisiana acquitted a white state trooper charged with violating the civil rights of a Black[...]

August 3, 2023
Attorney John Lauro exits Brooklyn federal court after a news conference on Aug. 15, 2007, in New York. Lauro is accusing the Justice Department of having “criminalized” the First Amendment and asserting that Donald Trump had relied on the advice of attorneys around him in 2020. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)

Trump lawyer hints at First Amendment defense. Some legal experts are dubious.

Donald Trump’s legal team is characterizing his indictment in the special counsel’s 2020 election interfer[...]

August 3, 2023

Federal appeals court upholds ruling giving transgender students key bathroom access

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that transgender students in Indiana must have access to the bathr[...]

August 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. Supreme Court will weigh new rule for release of court audio recordings

3/8/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium d[...]

2/8/2023

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

1/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Attorney Grievance Commission relaunches search for bar counsel

1/8/2023
A $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation will enable Urban Strategies and its CEO Esther Shin to develop a small business loan fund that seeks to support minority-owned businesses in three cities, including Baltimore.

$1.5M grant aims to support minority-owned businesses, community revitalization [...]

1/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn 2020 electi[...]

3/8/2023
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Mississippi, on March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against Jenkins and one other Black man who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)

Ex-police officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid

3/8/2023
A resident votes at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in St. Joseph, Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines [...]

3/8/2023
Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, Louisiana, on Aug. 5, 2021, as he discusses his injuries resulting from a Louisiana State trooper pummeling him during a traffic stop in 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

3/8/2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Don’t park in the garage: Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles du[...]

3/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar