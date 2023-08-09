McDaniel College secures multiyear grant to expand wellness initiatives

The McDaniel Women’s Leadership Network is comprised of alumni and friends of the college who are working to build connections and develop programs to attract and engage women in the life of the college. (File photo)

McDaniel College on Wednesday announced that it received a multiyear grant to support the development of wellness initiatives and programming as part of the college’s signature McDaniel Commitment, a customized program of courses and opportunities that aims to guarantee every student is prepared for personal and professional success.

McDaniel is among a select group of institutions awarded the Vocation across the Academy Grant from the Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education (NetVUE) by the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC).

The NetVUE grant is part of a series of funding, totaling $90,000, for wellness initiatives. The initial $30,000 grant is to be used for project planning and activities during the first year. CIC will then award an additional $30,000 after McDaniel matches the funds.

The college is looking to offer additional support to students and strengthen the impact of the McDaniel Commitment by integrating the eight dimensions of wellness: intellectual, social, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, physical and occupational.

The McDaniel Commitment, which launched in 2019, is embedded within the college’s general education curriculum and includes four components — My Place, My Design, My Experience and My Career. Through the McDaniel Commitment, every McDaniel student engages in a strategic, guided vocational exploration with a team of mentors to completely tailor their personal educational path of courses and experiential learning opportunities.

This is the second NetVUE grant that McDaniel has received in support of the McDaniel Commitment. A grant in 2018 funded the pilot and introduction of the McDaniel Commitment.

NetVUE, which is administered by CIC, is a nationwide network of colleges and universities formed to enrich the exploration of vocation among undergraduate students.