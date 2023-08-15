Meg Nelbach | dancker

Dancker, a leading interior solutions firm, has named Meg Nelbach to serve as Senior Vice President, People + Culture. Nelbach brings extensive experience in enhancing HR infrastructure, fostering exceptional employee experiences and cultivating dynamic, inclusive cultures to her new position.

