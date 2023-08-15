TowerCares Foundation awards $150,000 in college scholarships

The Laurel-based TowerCares Foundation awarded $150,000 in scholarships to 30 college students who are studying in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields or are foreign language linguistics majors.

The annual scholarship program starts in April and is open to all current high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Winners are selected by an independent judging organization based upon academic performance, leadership and participation in school/community activities, work experience and career/educational goals and objectives.

Additional consideration is given to children/dependents of active-duty military and veterans from all military branches, including reserve and guard units. More than half of this year’s winners have parents who are affiliated with the Department of Defense or who currently serve or have served in the U.S. Military.

Since 2018, TowerCares has awarded $360,000 in scholarships to college students pursuing majors in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields or Foreign Language Linguistics. This year, the Foundation expanded the program from 15 to 30 scholarships.

For a full list of the 2023-2024 TowerCares Foundation College Scholarship Program winners, go to https://www.towercaresfoundation.org/scholarship-program.

Since its inception in 2015, the TowerCares Foundation has provided more than $2 million in grants, donations and scholarships. The TowerCares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and a participating charity in the Combined Federal Campaign (#23594) and Maryland Charitable Campaign (#47-4164006).