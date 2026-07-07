MD transportation officials launch ‘Plate Where You Live’ campaign

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As part of a statewide effort to encourage Maryland residents to properly register their vehicles in the state ahead of new enforcement measures authorized under Senate Bill 111, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration launched the Plate Where You Live campaign on June 30.

Passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore, SB 111 will enable state transportation and law enforcement officials to issue fines to residents who don’t properly register their vehicles in the state where they primarily reside, an MDOT release says.

The campaign seeks to educate Marylanders about vehicle registration requirements, offering capacity to correct registration issues ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline. Under existing state law, vehicle owners have 60 days to register their vehicle, secure a nonresident vehicle permit or prove the vehicle is not required to be registered in Maryland.

“Proper vehicle registration is fundamental to road safety. Our goal is to help more Maryland drivers get into compliance for the well-being of everyone on our roads,” Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a release.

“When drivers don’t register their vehicles properly, there is no guarantee those vehicles are safe and have the necessary insurance, putting everyone at risk of death or serious injury. We look forward to working with drivers, and our government partners to make Maryland roads safer for everyone. Safety is [everyone’s] responsibility.”

According to MVA officials, Maryland residents should be aware of the following:

Starting Oct. 1, vehicle owners will be issued a 60-day warning to bring their vehicle into compliance with state law or obtain proper documentation showing they are exempt.

Owners of vehicles that remain out of compliance after the 60-day warning period expires will be fined $7 for each day (up to 60 days or $420).

One hundred and twenty days after the initial warning, the MVA will notify local jurisdictions for additional penalties, which could result in civil action, booting, towing, vehicle impoundment, and seized out-of-state plates.

Marylanders are advised to visit mva.maryland.gov/PlateWhereYouLive for step-by-step instructions on how to register or re-register a vehicle.